Chubu Steel Plate Co. Lowers Financial Forecasts

October 30, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Chubu Steel Plate Co (JP:5461) has released an update.

Chubu Steel Plate Co. has revised its full-year financial forecasts downward due to weaker-than-expected demand in the steel market. The company anticipates significant declines in consolidated net sales, operating profits, and earnings per share. This adjustment reflects the challenges faced by the steel industry, impacting both sales volumes and prices.

