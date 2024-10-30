Chubu Steel Plate Co. Lowers Financial Forecasts

Chubu Steel Plate Co (JP:5461) has released an update.

Chubu Steel Plate Co. has revised its full-year financial forecasts downward due to weaker-than-expected demand in the steel market. The company anticipates significant declines in consolidated net sales, operating profits, and earnings per share. This adjustment reflects the challenges faced by the steel industry, impacting both sales volumes and prices.

For further insights into JP:5461 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.