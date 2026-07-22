Chubb Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Chubb (NYSE:CB) reported a strong second quarter of 2026, with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Evan Greenberg pointing to underwriting performance, investment income, life insurance growth and global diversification as key contributors to results.

Core operating earnings were $2.8 billion, or $7.26 per share, up 14.6% and 18.2%, respectively, from the prior year, Greenberg said on the company’s earnings call. Tangible book value per share rose 17.1% year over year, which Greenberg described as the company’s “most important measure of shareholder wealth creation.”

The insurer posted an annualized core operating return on tangible equity of 21.2% for the quarter and a core operating return on equity of 14.5%. Property and casualty underwriting income exceeded $1.9 billion, up almost 19%, with a combined ratio of 83.8%. On a current accident year basis excluding catastrophe losses, the combined ratio was 82.2%.

Investment Income Hits Record Level

Adjusted net investment income reached a record $1.88 billion, up more than 11%, supported by performance in fixed income and alternative asset portfolios. Greenberg said the fixed income portfolio yield was 5.1%, while the current new money rate averaged 5.5% as of June 30. Chubb’s invested assets stood at $175 billion, up from $161 billion a year earlier.

Chief Financial Officer Peter Enns said adjusted operating cash flow totaled $3.5 billion in the quarter. He also noted that Chubb issued $2.2 billion of debt across several currencies at a weighted average cost of 4.2% and an average term of about 7.5 years, with proceeds intended for general corporate purposes, including repayment and refinancing of debt.

Enns said Chubb returned $1.4 billion of capital to shareholders in the quarter, including $979 million of share repurchases at an average price of $327.18 per share and $395 million in dividends. The company ended the quarter with book value of $75 billion, or $195.45 per share. Book value per share and tangible book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income grew 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively, during the quarter.

Chief Investment Officer Chris Hogan said the public fixed income portfolio generated $1.63 billion of income, up 12% year over year, while private investments, representing 12% of the portfolio, contributed $250 million, up 9.5%. Hogan called the current environment “ideal” for investment-grade bond investors, citing reinvestment rates above the portfolio’s book yield.

Premium Growth Varies by Business Line

Global property and casualty premiums rose 3%, or 6.3% excluding large account and excess and surplus property, Greenberg said. Overseas general premiums grew 10.2%, or 4.8% in constant dollars. North America premiums increased about 0.5%, as commercial lines declined 2.3%, while personal lines and accident and health each rose 6%.

Greenberg said the “substantial majority” of Chubb’s businesses are growing, while some are flat or shrinking because of inadequate pricing or terms. He specifically cited U.S. large account and E&S property as an area where the company again reduced premium volume.

International retail, which Greenberg said produces more than $17 billion in annual gross premiums and operates in 51 countries, grew almost 12%, or about 6% in constant dollars. Consumer-related businesses, including accident and health and personal lines, were up more than 12%, while commercial lines rose more than 11%. Latin America grew 15.6%, Asia grew 12% and Europe grew nearly 7.5%.

In North America commercial, middle market and small commercial premiums grew almost 9%, with property and casualty lines up 12% and financial lines down about 3%. Premiums in major account and specialty, including E&S, declined 9% because of property.

In North America personal lines, Chubb’s high-net-worth business generated 6% premium growth and renewal retention of 90% on an account basis. Greenberg said the North America personal lines business now produces more than $8 billion in annual gross premiums.

Greenberg Warns on Casualty Pricing

Greenberg said soft market conditions have begun to extend beyond property into more casualty lines, particularly in E&S. He said certain classes of large account and middle market business are becoming more competitive, and pricing in multiple casualty areas is not keeping pace with loss costs.

“U.S. casualty loss costs are rising at a pretty steady 6%-7% for primary casualty, and 9.5%-12% for excess,” Greenberg said, adding that pricing can become inadequate quickly under those conditions. He said financial lines remain soft, with some newer market participants and managing general agents underwriting at prices and terms he considers inadequate.

In North America, commercial property and casualty pricing excluding financial lines and workers’ compensation was up 1.3%, with rates down 1.4% and exposure change of 2.7%. Property pricing was down about 6%, while casualty pricing rose 7.1%, including a 6.4% rate increase and 0.7% exposure growth. Financial lines pricing was up 0.3%.

Asked during the question-and-answer session about casualty pricing, Greenberg said the issue was not limited to commercial auto. “It’s across casualty,” he said, adding that there is “zero evidence across the industry” that loss costs have abated.

Life Insurance and Worksite Benefits Grow

Life income was $332 million, up 9% from a year earlier. Greenberg said international life insurance premiums and deposits rose almost 14.5%, with most exposure in Asia and most growth in North Asia, including China, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan.

Chubb’s North America Worksite Benefits business grew premiums 14%. Greenberg said the business has been built steadily over more than five years, through brokerage distribution tied to small and middle market commercial relationships and through a retooled agency force focused on small and lower middle market employers.

Greenberg said the company sees “a tremendous opportunity” to continue growing Worksite Benefits organically at double-digit rates, and expects it to become a more significant contributor to Chubb’s top and bottom line over time.

Reserves, Catastrophe Losses and Capital

Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $475 million, principally from weather-related events in the U.S., Enns said. Chubb recorded favorable pre-tax prior period development of $441 million in active companies, with 89% from short-tail lines and 11% from long-tail lines. The corporate runoff portfolio had adverse development of $158 million, more than two-thirds of which came from molestation-related claims development.

Net loss reserves increased to nearly $69 billion, up 4% from the second quarter of 2025. The paid-to-incurred ratio was 90% for the quarter, or 86% excluding catastrophe losses, prior period development and agriculture. When asked why the ratio remains below pre-pandemic levels, Greenberg said it “speaks to overall the strength of our reserves.”

Enns said the core operating effective tax rate was 19.2% for the quarter, below the company’s previously guided range because of shifts in income mix and discrete tax benefits. Chubb continues to expect a full-year core operating effective tax rate of 19.5% to 20%.

Greenberg said Chubb remains confident in its ability to generate strong operating earnings growth and double-digit tangible book value growth over time, while acknowledging softer commercial property and casualty market conditions. “We have many sources and handles to pull,” he said, citing the company’s global mix, life business, invested assets and capital management.

About Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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