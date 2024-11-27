News & Insights

Chrysos Corp. Announces Director Mellado’s Departure

November 27, 2024 — 07:51 pm EST

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. (AU:C79) has released an update.

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. has announced the departure of Director Ivan Gustavo Mellado, effective November 25, 2024. Mellado held significant interests through Clarity Holdings Pty Limited, including 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares and various options. This transition may pique the interest of investors keeping an eye on corporate governance and stock movements at Chrysos Corp.

