Chrysos Corp. Announces Director Mellado’s Departure

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. (AU:C79) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Chrysos Corp. Ltd. has announced the departure of Director Ivan Gustavo Mellado, effective November 25, 2024. Mellado held significant interests through Clarity Holdings Pty Limited, including 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares and various options. This transition may pique the interest of investors keeping an eye on corporate governance and stock movements at Chrysos Corp.
For further insights into AU:C79 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.