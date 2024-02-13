Chrysler Unveils Chrysler Halcyon Concept - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chrysler unveiled the Chrysler Halcyon Concept, showcasing a fully electrified future of the Chrysler brand. Chrysler will launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and will feature an all-electric portfolio in 2028. The Chrysler Halcyon Concept, designed on the STLA Large platform, offers an aerodynamic, and streamlined vision of the Chrysler brand's future exterior character. The Concept imagines a future that takes advantage of Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer technology to wirelessly recharge electric vehicles traveling over dedicated road lanes, allowing for unlimited range and travel from destinations.

Previously, Chrysler revealed the Chrysler Portal Concept in 2017, the Chrysler Airflow Concept in 2022 and the Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator in 2023. The Chrysler Halcyon Concept reinforces the brand's commitment to the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 plan, which cultivates the electrified and more efficient propulsion systems.

