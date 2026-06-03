CHRW Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/5/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.63, payable on 7/2/26. As a percentage of CHRW's recent stock price of $178.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CHRW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHRW's low point in its 52 week range is $92.36 per share, with $203.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $179.53.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CHRW makes up 4.18% of the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (Symbol: AIRR) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CHRW).

In Wednesday trading, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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Further CHRW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.