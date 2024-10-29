Chromocell unveils injectable depot program for treating surgical pain

Chromocell Therapeutics (CHRO) announced the unveiling of its injectable depot program utilizing peripheral nerve blocks for the treatment of post-operative pain. The depot program is based on the Company’s novel NaV1.7 molecule for treating chronic pain and eye pain. “We are leveraging our existing know-how and intellectual property to target different pain indications and methods of delivery in an efficient and synergistic manner. We are taking advantage of the extensive pre-clinical and Phase I studies performed with CC8464 demonstrating strong efficacy in a wide variety of preclinical models and no dose limiting tolerability concerns in four Phase I trials,” said Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer.

