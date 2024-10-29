News & Insights

Stocks
CHRO

Chromocell unveils injectable depot program for treating surgical pain

October 29, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Chromocell Therapeutics (CHRO) announced the unveiling of its injectable depot program utilizing peripheral nerve blocks for the treatment of post-operative pain. The depot program is based on the Company’s novel NaV1.7 molecule for treating chronic pain and eye pain. “We are leveraging our existing know-how and intellectual property to target different pain indications and methods of delivery in an efficient and synergistic manner. We are taking advantage of the extensive pre-clinical and Phase I studies performed with CC8464 demonstrating strong efficacy in a wide variety of preclinical models and no dose limiting tolerability concerns in four Phase I trials,” said Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CHRO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.