Chromocell Therapeutics Merges into Channel Therapeutics

Chromocell Therapeutics Corp ( (CHRO) ) has provided an announcement.

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation has merged into its subsidiary, Channel Therapeutics Corporation, transitioning from Delaware to Nevada jurisdiction. This reincorporation means Channel Therapeutics now holds the assets, rights, and obligations of Chromocell and continues to be listed on NYSE American under the symbol ‘CHRO’. The move includes updates to indemnification agreements for directors and officers, reflecting Nevada laws, and may impact stockholder rights.

