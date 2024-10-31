ChromaDex sees FY24 revenue growth 15%

Looking forward, for the full year, the company expects approximately 15% revenue growth year-over-year, driven by continued revenue growth through our e-commerce business as well as established partnerships, and includes upside from the Niagen+ product line launch. The Company projects that gross margin will improve slightly year-over-year. Moreover, selling and marketing expense will increase in absolute dollars but remain stable as a percentage of net sales, as the Company continues to make focused investments to drive brand awareness and support new market launches, while maintaining efficiency. The Company plans to continue to invest in research and development to drive future innovation and expects general and administrative expense to be down approximately $1.5 million year over year.

