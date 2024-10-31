ChromaDex reports Q3 EPS 2c, consensus 0c

Reports Q3 revenue $25.6M, consensus $23.64M. “We are proud to report our best quarter to date, achieving $25.6 million in revenue, an impressive 31% increase year-over-year, supported by a strong gross margin of 63.5%, record-setting net income of $1.9 million, and healthy cash flows that have grown our operating cash to $32.4 million,” said ChromaDex (CDXC) CEO Rob Fried. “These results reflect our growing financial strength and set the stage for even greater success. This quarter also marks the first sales of our Niagen+ products, and we look forward to further extending their availability to more wellness clinics as we continue to deliver innovative health solutions to our customers.”

