ChromaDex 8-K ‘may have been misconstrued’ by market, says Ladenburg

Ladenburg analyst Jeffrey Cohen believes that an 8-K filing made by ChromaDex (CDXC) on December 4 “may have been misconstrued by the market.” The Dartmouth-owned patents had been previously ruled invalid, essentially closing and concluding the arrangement between the two parties, and the agreement ensures that the company will not owe any royalties to Dartmouth, explains the analyst, who adds that the 8-K has no impact on the company’s intellectual property position, which the firm believes is “extremely strong.” Ladenburg has a Buy rating and $6.80 price target on ChromaDex shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CDXC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.