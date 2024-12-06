ChromaDex 8-K ‘may have been misconstrued’ by market, says Ladenburg

Ladenburg analyst Jeffrey Cohen believes that an 8-K filing made by ChromaDex (CDXC) on December 4 “may have been misconstrued by the market.” The Dartmouth-owned patents had been previously ruled invalid, essentially closing and concluding the arrangement between the two parties, and the agreement ensures that the company will not owe any royalties to Dartmouth, explains the analyst, who adds that the 8-K has no impact on the company’s intellectual property position, which the firm believes is “extremely strong.” Ladenburg has a Buy rating and $6.80 price target on ChromaDex shares.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.