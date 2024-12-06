News & Insights

ChromaDex 8-K ‘may have been misconstrued’ by market, says Ladenburg

December 06, 2024

Ladenburg analyst Jeffrey Cohen believes that an 8-K filing made by ChromaDex (CDXC) on December 4 “may have been misconstrued by the market.” The Dartmouth-owned patents had been previously ruled invalid, essentially closing and concluding the arrangement between the two parties, and the agreement ensures that the company will not owe any royalties to Dartmouth, explains the analyst, who adds that the 8-K has no impact on the company’s intellectual property position, which the firm believes is “extremely strong.” Ladenburg has a Buy rating and $6.80 price target on ChromaDex shares.

