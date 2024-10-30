News & Insights

Christine International Announces Director Removal Amid Trading Suspension

October 30, 2024 — 12:39 am EDT

Christine International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1210) has released an update.

Christine International Holdings Ltd. announced the immediate removal of Mr. Hung Dun-ching from his director position due to disciplinary actions and extended absence from board meetings. Consequently, the company faces a continued suspension of its stock trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, urging shareholders to exercise caution. This move follows a decision by the Listing Committee to potentially delist the company if Mr. Hung remained in his role.

