Christine International Announces Director Removal Amid Trading Suspension

Christine International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1210) has released an update.

Christine International Holdings Ltd. announced the immediate removal of Mr. Hung Dun-ching from his director position due to disciplinary actions and extended absence from board meetings. Consequently, the company faces a continued suspension of its stock trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, urging shareholders to exercise caution. This move follows a decision by the Listing Committee to potentially delist the company if Mr. Hung remained in his role.

For further insights into HK:1210 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.