Christina Lake Cannabis Announces $3.6M Private Placement

Christina Lake Cannabis (TSE:CLC) has released an update.

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. plans to raise up to $3.6 million through a non-brokered private placement, offering shares at $0.033 each. The proceeds, excluding those used for debt settlements, will be directed towards general working capital. Certain directors and officers may participate in the offering, which will be subject to regulatory approval and a hold period of four months and one day.

