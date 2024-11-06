News & Insights

Christie Group Chairman Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Christie (GB:CTG) has released an update.

Christie Group’s Non-Executive Chairman, Simon Edward Herrick, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 9,251 ordinary shares, valued at approximately £9,944.83. This purchase represents about 0.03% of the total voting rights, signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects. The transaction was completed on the London Stock Exchange, AIM.

