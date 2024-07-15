Chris Vermeulen: Bullish on Gold, Silver and Miners, Price Targets to Watch

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shared his next price target for gold, as well as his outlook for silver and precious metals miners in the months and years to come.



While he expects a stock market correction to weigh on these assets, they are set to perform well before and after.



"When I'm looking at the daily chart of gold, it is pointing to about US$2,650 to US$2,750 (per ounce) for gold over the next two to three months. So I'm still very bullish on gold," Vermeulen said during the conversation.

Watch the interview above for his full thoughts on those and other topics.

