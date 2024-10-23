Chorus Limited Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Chorus Limited (CHRUF) has released an update.

Chorus Limited’s annual shareholder meeting saw the re-election of Miriam Dean and the election of Neal Barclay as directors, alongside an approved increase in directors’ remuneration by 17% to $1,365,000 per annum. Additionally, the board was granted the authority to set KPMG’s fees as auditors. These decisions reflect strong shareholder support and strategic governance adjustments at Chorus Limited.

For further insights into CHRUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.