Chorus Limited Issues New CIP1 Warrants

November 13, 2024 — 03:44 pm EST

Chorus Limited (CHRUF) has released an update.

Chorus Limited has issued 555,843 unquoted CIP1 Warrants, which offer an option to acquire ordinary shares at a specified strike price, contingent on a 16% annual total shareholder return. These warrants present an intriguing opportunity for investors as they align with the company’s future performance milestones up to 2036.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

