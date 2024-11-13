Chorus Limited Issues New CIP1 Warrants

Chorus Limited (CHRUF) has released an update.

Chorus Limited has issued 555,843 unquoted CIP1 Warrants, which offer an option to acquire ordinary shares at a specified strike price, contingent on a 16% annual total shareholder return. These warrants present an intriguing opportunity for investors as they align with the company’s future performance milestones up to 2036.

