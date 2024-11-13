Choice Hotels price target raised to $141 from $134 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Choice Hotels (CHH) to $141 from $134 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Following Q3 results, the firm “modestly” tweaks its EBITDA and EPS estimates to embed stronger RevPAR growth and greater contribution from Radisson, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CHH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.