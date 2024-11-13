Choice Hotels price target raised to $141 from $134 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Choice Hotels (CHH) to $141 from $134 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Following Q3 results, the firm “modestly” tweaks its EBITDA and EPS estimates to embed stronger RevPAR growth and greater contribution from Radisson, the analyst tells investors.
