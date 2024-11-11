News & Insights

Chipotle names interim CEO Scott Boatwright as permanent CEO, WSJ reports

November 11, 2024 — 12:34 pm EST

Scott Boatwright, Chipotle’s (CMG) interim CEO, has been selected to permanently take over the chief role, The Wall Street Journal’s Heather Haddon reports. Boatwright’s appointment as CEO and a board member will take effect immediately, according to the report. Boatwright was previously COO and was named interim CEO in August, succeeding Brian Niccol, who left the company to lead Starbucks (SBUX).

