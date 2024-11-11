Chipotle names interim CEO Scott Boatwright as permanent CEO, WSJ reports

Scott Boatwright, Chipotle’s (CMG) interim CEO, has been selected to permanently take over the chief role, The Wall Street Journal’s Heather Haddon reports. Boatwright’s appointment as CEO and a board member will take effect immediately, according to the report. Boatwright was previously COO and was named interim CEO in August, succeeding Brian Niccol, who left the company to lead Starbucks (SBUX).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CMG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.