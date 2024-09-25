Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ending at $58.38, denoting a +0.72% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 3.24% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.04% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 29, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.24, signifying a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.81 billion, up 13.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $11.33 billion, indicating changes of +20% and +14.78%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.49. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.99.

We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.