Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol To Leave To Join Starbucks

August 13, 2024 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Tuesday said its Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol will leave the company effective August 31 to join Starbucks as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Chipotle appointed its Chief Operating Officer Scott Boatwright as interim CEO.

Additionally, Scott Maw, Chipotle's lead independent director, has been named Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

The company also said that Jack Hartung, who recently announced his retirement from Chipotle in 2025, has agreed to continue with the organization indefinitely as President of Strategy, Finance and Supply Chain.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
