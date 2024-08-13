Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol To Leave To Join Starbucks

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Tuesday said its Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol will leave the company effective August 31 to join Starbucks as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Chipotle appointed its Chief Operating Officer Scott Boatwright as interim CEO.

Additionally, Scott Maw, Chipotle's lead independent director, has been named Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

The company also said that Jack Hartung, who recently announced his retirement from Chipotle in 2025, has agreed to continue with the organization indefinitely as President of Strategy, Finance and Supply Chain.

