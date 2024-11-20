Chipotle announces opening of 1,000th Chipotlane restaurant

Chipotle (CMG) Mexican Grill announced the opening of its 1,000th Chipotlane restaurant on Thursday, November 21. Located in the Kansas City metro area, the milestone restaurant will feature the company’s signature digital order drive thru pick-up lane. Of the company’s more than 3,600 restaurants in its real estate portfolio, nearly 30% feature a Chipotlane.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CMG:
- Bill Ackman Piles In on NKE and BBU Stocks but Trims HLT
- Chipotle assumed with an Outperform at RBC Capital
- Ackman’s Pershing Square buys Seaport, boosts Nike in Q3
- Market-Beating SCHG ETF: Simple and Effective Exposure to U.S. Growth Stocks
- Investors in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky LLP Before January 10, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – CMG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.