Chipotle announces opening of 1,000th Chipotlane restaurant

Chipotle (CMG) Mexican Grill announced the opening of its 1,000th Chipotlane restaurant on Thursday, November 21. Located in the Kansas City metro area, the milestone restaurant will feature the company’s signature digital order drive thru pick-up lane. Of the company’s more than 3,600 restaurants in its real estate portfolio, nearly 30% feature a Chipotlane.

