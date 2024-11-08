ChipMOS reports October revenue $55.8M, down 9.4%

The company said, “Revenue for the month of October 2024 was NT$1,784.9 million or US$55.8 million, representing a decrease of 5.5% from September 2024, and a decrease of 9.4% from October 2023. The Company’s revenue is inline with its comments on its November 5, 2024earnings call which noted DRAM would benefit from improving end markets, while NAND flash and DDIC were expected to be impacted by a weaker market demand, conservative ordering and inventory adjustments at customers.”

