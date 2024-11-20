News & Insights

Stocks

Chiome Bioscience Secures Key Licensing Deal

November 20, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chiome Bioscience Inc. (JP:4583) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chiome Bioscience has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Asahi Kasei Pharma for the development and commercialization of its humanized anti-CX3CR1 antibody, PFKR. The deal includes upfront payments and potential milestone and royalty earnings, promising significant financial gains for Chiome. This partnership aims to accelerate the antibody’s market presence, enhancing its value and impact in the healthcare industry.

For further insights into JP:4583 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.