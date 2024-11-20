Chiome Bioscience Secures Key Licensing Deal

Chiome Bioscience Inc. (JP:4583) has released an update.

Chiome Bioscience has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Asahi Kasei Pharma for the development and commercialization of its humanized anti-CX3CR1 antibody, PFKR. The deal includes upfront payments and potential milestone and royalty earnings, promising significant financial gains for Chiome. This partnership aims to accelerate the antibody’s market presence, enhancing its value and impact in the healthcare industry.

