Ching-Ho Cheng Cuts Stake in GSI Technology (GSIT)

Fintel reports that Ching-Ho Cheng has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.09MM shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT). This represents 4.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 5, 2021 they reported 1.10MM shares and 4.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSI Technology. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GSIT is 0.1861%, a decrease of 8.3996%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 7,793K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Roumell Asset Management holds 1,937,404 shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956,103 shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSIT by 9.03% over the last quarter.

RAMSX - Roumell Opportunistic Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,819,488 shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937,404 shares, representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSIT by 25.00% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 677,150 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716,646 shares, representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSIT by 6.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 460,392 shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 409,052 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187,171 shares, representing an increase of 54.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSIT by 4.83% over the last quarter.

GSI Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and the Gemini® APU, a memory-centric associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU's architecture features parallel data processing with two million-bit processors per chip. The massive in-memory processing reduces computation time from minutes to milliseconds, even nanoseconds. Gemini excels at large (billion item) database search applications, like facial recognition, drug discovery, Elasticsearch, and object detection. Gemini's scalable format, small footprint and low power consumption, make it an ideal solution for edge applications where rapid, accurate responses are critical.

