Chinese authorities probing ‘dozens’ of AstraZeneca executives, Yicai reports

November 05, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

Chinese authorities are investigating dozens of senior AstraZeneca (AZN) China executives amid an ongoing insurance fraud case, Yicai Global reports. According to a person familiar with the matter, Leon Wang, president of AstraZeneca China, is cooperating with the investigation by authorities, which has expanded to include the public security bureau, supervisory commission, and other relevant bodies.

