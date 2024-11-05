Chinese authorities probing ‘dozens’ of AstraZeneca executives, Yicai reports

Chinese authorities are investigating dozens of senior AstraZeneca (AZN) China executives amid an ongoing insurance fraud case, Yicai Global reports. According to a person familiar with the matter, Leon Wang, president of AstraZeneca China, is cooperating with the investigation by authorities, which has expanded to include the public security bureau, supervisory commission, and other relevant bodies.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.