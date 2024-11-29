News & Insights

China XLX Fertiliser Approves Key Share Resolutions

November 29, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. (HK:1866) has released an update.

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its Extraordinary General Meeting on November 29, 2024. Notably, amendments to resolutions concerning the buyback and issuance of shares received overwhelming support from shareholders. This development could influence the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in the coming months.

