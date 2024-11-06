China Wantian Holdings to Discuss Key Agreements at EGM

China Wantian Holdings Limited (HK:1854) has released an update.
China Wantian Holdings Limited has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on December 5, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve a Share Purchase Agreement and a Leaseback Agreement. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these significant resolutions, which could influence the company’s strategic direction. This meeting highlights potential changes in the company’s financial dealings, making it a focal point for investors.
