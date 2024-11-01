News & Insights

China Vered Ends Legal Summons, Strengthens Market Confidence

China Vered Financial Holding Corporation Limited (HK:0245) has released an update.

China Vered Financial Holding Corporation Limited announced the discontinuation of a legal summons, a move seen as beneficial for the company and its shareholders. The court has granted consent to dismiss the claims against the company and its CEO, ensuring no adverse impact on the financial operations.

