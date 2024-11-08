News & Insights

China Vanadium Mining to Resume Operations Post Safety Upgrades

November 08, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. (HK:0893) has released an update.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. is set to resume operations at its Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine in Sichuan Province after a safety incident, pending governmental clearance. The company has implemented several safety measures, including forming a safety committee and launching a three-year safety upgrade plan, to enhance operational safety standards. Despite anticipating a regulatory penalty, the management is committed to ensuring a safe work environment and will monitor the situation closely.

