China Uptown Group Gains Unanimous Approval for Disposal

November 25, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

China Uptown Group Co. Ltd. (HK:2330) has released an update.

China Uptown Group Co. Ltd. successfully passed an ordinary resolution at their extraordinary general meeting, with 100% of votes in favor of the proposed disposal transaction. The meeting demonstrated strong shareholder support, with no opposition or abstentions recorded. The total number of shares eligible to vote was 316,307,457.

