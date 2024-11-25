China Uptown Group Gains Unanimous Approval for Disposal

China Uptown Group Co. Ltd. (HK:2330) has released an update.

China Uptown Group Co. Ltd. successfully passed an ordinary resolution at their extraordinary general meeting, with 100% of votes in favor of the proposed disposal transaction. The meeting demonstrated strong shareholder support, with no opposition or abstentions recorded. The total number of shares eligible to vote was 316,307,457.

