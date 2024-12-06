China Tower Plans Share Consolidation and Capital Reduction

China Tower (HK:0788) has released an update.
China Tower Corporation Limited has scheduled its second extraordinary general meeting for December 23, 2024, where shareholders will vote on a proposed share consolidation and capital reduction plan. The proposal aims to consolidate ten existing shares into one, significantly reducing the company’s total share capital, which could impact the firm’s stock value and investor interest. The meeting will also address the remuneration plan for the company’s executive directors for 2023.
