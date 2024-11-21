China Tower Plans Share Consolidation and Capital Reduction

China Tower (HK:0788) has released an update.
China Tower Corporation Limited has announced a proposed share consolidation and capital reduction plan that involves consolidating every ten existing shares into one, effectively reducing its total issued share capital. This move is part of a broader effort to change the board lot size for trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which will be adjusted from 2,000 shares to 500 shares per lot, pending shareholder approval. The proposal, which aims to optimize capital structure and improve trading efficiency, is subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder resolutions.
