China Tontine Wines Announces Director Changes Amid Trading Suspension

China Tontine Wines Group Limited announced the resignation of directors Mr. Qiu Ziwei and Mr. Zhang Xiaowei to focus on other commitments, effective November 29, 2024. Despite their departure, the board expressed gratitude for their contributions. Meanwhile, trading in the company’s shares remains suspended since September 2, 2024, with shareholders advised to exercise caution.

