China Tontine Wines Announces Director Changes Amid Trading Suspension

China Tontine Wines Group (HK:0389) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Tontine Wines Group Limited announced the resignation of directors Mr. Qiu Ziwei and Mr. Zhang Xiaowei to focus on other commitments, effective November 29, 2024. Despite their departure, the board expressed gratitude for their contributions. Meanwhile, trading in the company’s shares remains suspended since September 2, 2024, with shareholders advised to exercise caution.
For further insights into HK:0389 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- SpaceX Rival Rocket Lab USA’s Stock Soars to New Highs
- Salesforce (CRM) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
- U.S. Black Friday Online Sales Reach a New Record of $10.8B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.