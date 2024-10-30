News & Insights

China Tobacco International Sets Key Meeting for 2024

October 30, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

China Tobacco International (HK) Co (HK:6055) has released an update.

China Tobacco International (HK) Co has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 18, 2024, to discuss and approve the 2024-2026 Renewed Agreements. Shareholders must ensure their share transfers are registered by November 12, 2024, to participate and vote. This meeting could have significant implications for investors interested in the company’s future plans.

