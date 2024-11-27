News & Insights

China Tobacco Expands Export Markets and Revises Agreements

November 27, 2024 — 09:44 am EST

China Tobacco International (HK) Co (HK:6055) has released an update.

China Tobacco International (HK) Company Limited is set to expand its tobacco leaf products export business by entering into new framework agreements to cover additional regions. The company aims to revise terms and annual caps for ongoing transactions to enhance its market presence. These moves are part of a broader strategy to increase sales in untapped areas, leveraging its connection with subsidiaries of CNTC.

