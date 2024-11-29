News & Insights

Stocks

China Ting Group Updates on Registrar Changes

November 29, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Ting Group Holdings Limited (HK:3398) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Ting Group Holdings Limited has announced updates regarding changes to its principal share registrar’s name and address, which were not reflected in past reports due to a delayed notification. The company assures investors that these changes do not affect share dealings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For further insights into HK:3398 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.