China Ting Group Updates on Registrar Changes

China Ting Group Holdings Limited has announced updates regarding changes to its principal share registrar’s name and address, which were not reflected in past reports due to a delayed notification. The company assures investors that these changes do not affect share dealings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

