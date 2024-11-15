News & Insights

China Ting Group Announces Auditor Switch to BDO

November 15, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

China Ting Group Holdings Limited (HK:3398) has released an update.

China Ting Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in auditors, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning after 18 years due to a disagreement on remuneration and being replaced by BDO Limited. The company reassures stakeholders that the transition will not impact its operations or compliance with audit requirements. The decision reflects a commitment to good corporate governance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

