China Ting Group Announces Auditor Switch to BDO

China Ting Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in auditors, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning after 18 years due to a disagreement on remuneration and being replaced by BDO Limited. The company reassures stakeholders that the transition will not impact its operations or compliance with audit requirements. The decision reflects a commitment to good corporate governance.

