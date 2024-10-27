News & Insights

Stocks

China Tianrui Cement Faces Potential Delisting Deadline

October 27, 2024 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. (HK:1252) has released an update.

China Tianrui Group Cement faces a crucial deadline to publish its interim results by November 5, 2024, or risk delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company’s shares have been suspended since April 2024 due to this delay, impacting investor access and market functionality. The Stock Exchange has urged the company to address the issue to resume trading.

For further insights into HK:1252 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.