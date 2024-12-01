China Tianrui Cement Extends Share Suspension for Valuation

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. (HK:1252) has released an update.

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. has announced a continued suspension of its shares as it awaits the finalization of its 2024 interim results, which are pending due to necessary adjustments and valuations by an independent professional. The company emphasizes the need for accurate and complete financial information to ensure investors can make informed decisions. This move reflects their commitment to transparency and compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s guidelines.

