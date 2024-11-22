News & Insights

China Suntien Plans Capital Increase in LNG Subsidiary

November 22, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0956) has released an update.

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited is set to hold its Third Extraordinary General Meeting in 2024 to discuss a capital increase in Caofeidian Suntien Liquefied Natural Gas Co., Ltd. This meeting will address the approval and implementation of the 2024 Capital Increase Agreement, with shareholders voting by poll. The company encourages shareholders to participate and vote on this strategic financial move.

