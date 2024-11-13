News & Insights

China Suntien Green Energy Announces Key Resolutions

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0956) has released an update.

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation is set to hold its Second Extraordinary General Meeting in December 2024, where key resolutions include a new Non-competition Agreement with its controlling shareholder and the election of Ms. Zhang Xu Lei as a non-executive director. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these significant matters.

