China Suntien Green Energy Announces Key Resolutions

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation is set to hold its Second Extraordinary General Meeting in December 2024, where key resolutions include a new Non-competition Agreement with its controlling shareholder and the election of Ms. Zhang Xu Lei as a non-executive director. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these significant matters.

