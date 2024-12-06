News & Insights

China Suntien Green Energy Announces Board Changes

December 06, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0956) has released an update.

China Suntien Green Energy has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Second Extraordinary General Meeting, including the election of Ms. Zhang Xu Lei as a non-executive director. The meeting saw significant shareholder participation, representing nearly 70% of the total voting shares. This development reflects the company’s robust engagement with its shareholders and strategic leadership adjustments.

