China Suntien Green Energy Announces Board Changes

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0956) has released an update.

China Suntien Green Energy has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Second Extraordinary General Meeting, including the election of Ms. Zhang Xu Lei as a non-executive director. The meeting saw significant shareholder participation, representing nearly 70% of the total voting shares. This development reflects the company’s robust engagement with its shareholders and strategic leadership adjustments.

