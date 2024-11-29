News & Insights

China Sunsine Announces Key Executive Changes

November 29, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. (SG:QES) has released an update.

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. has announced significant changes in its executive team and board at its subsidiary, Shandong Sunsine, effective December 1, 2024. The appointments include Mr. Zhang Shun and Mr. Xie Chunsheng as new Deputy General Managers, with roles focusing on anti-oxidant product management and facility oversight, respectively. These strategic moves aim to enhance the company’s management and operational efficiency.

