China State Construction Reports Strong 2024 Q3 Performance

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (HK:0830) has released an update.

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited reported a solid financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a revenue of approximately HK$6.54 billion and an operating profit of HK$841.29 million. The Group also secured new contracts worth about HK$8.54 billion, boosting its backlog to HK$18.238 billion. This performance highlights the company’s growth potential and robust market position.

