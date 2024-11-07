News & Insights

China State Construction Plans Extraordinary Meeting in 2024

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (HK:0830) has released an update.

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Hong Kong. The meeting aims to discuss the approval and ratification of a new Framework Agreement and its associated transactions, alongside the endorsement of annual caps through 2026. Shareholders are advised to prepare their proxy forms and ensure share transfers are completed by November 21, 2024, to participate in the meeting.

