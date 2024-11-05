News & Insights

China Silver Group Sells Fresh Food Segment Stake

November 05, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

China Silver Group Ltd. (HK:0815) has released an update.

China Silver Group Ltd. has announced the disposal of its fresh food retail segment by selling a 51% stake in Jiangsu Nongmuren to an independent purchaser for RMB300,000. This transaction, classified as a discloseable transaction under stock exchange rules, will result in CSMall ceasing to hold any equity interest in the Target Company. The move aligns with China Silver’s strategic restructuring as it shifts focus from certain operational segments.

