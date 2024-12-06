China Shenshan Orchard Faces Kiwifruit Harvest Decline

Dukang Distillers Holdings (SG:BKV) has released an update.

China Shenshan Orchard Holdings reports a dramatic 50% drop in kiwifruit harvest for FY2024 due to trial cultivation, extreme weather, and disease. These factors have reduced harvestable areas and affected pollination, potentially impacting the company’s revenue and profits. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution amidst these challenges.

