News & Insights

Stocks

China Shenshan Orchard Faces Kiwifruit Harvest Decline

December 06, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dukang Distillers Holdings (SG:BKV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Shenshan Orchard Holdings reports a dramatic 50% drop in kiwifruit harvest for FY2024 due to trial cultivation, extreme weather, and disease. These factors have reduced harvestable areas and affected pollination, potentially impacting the company’s revenue and profits. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution amidst these challenges.

For further insights into SG:BKV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.