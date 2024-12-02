China Shenhua Energy Announces Key Meeting for Shareholders

China Shenhua Energy Co (HK:1088) has released an update.

China Shenhua Energy Co is set to hold its second extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2024, in Beijing, where shareholders will vote on appointing Mr. Zhang Changyan as an executive director. The meeting is open to registered H share holders, who must confirm attendance by December 16, 2024. This development is crucial for investors keeping an eye on the company’s governance changes.

