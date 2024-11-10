News & Insights

Stocks

China Ruyi Revises Revenue Caps Amid Tencent Partnership

November 10, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Ruyi Holdings Limited (HK:0136) has released an update.

China Ruyi Holdings Limited is set to significantly increase its receivable annual caps for 2024 and 2025 to RMB1,300 million, up from RMB700 million. This revision comes as the company anticipates higher-than-expected revenues from its gaming collaboration with Tencent, driven by an increase in the number of launched cooperation products. The proposal is subject to approval from independent shareholders, with an SGM planned for this purpose.

For further insights into HK:0136 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.