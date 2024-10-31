News & Insights

CRPJF

China Resources Power’s Subsidiary Shows Strong Profit Growth

October 31, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

China Resources Power Holdings Co (HK:0836) has released an update.

China Resources Power Investment Company Limited, a subsidiary of China Resources Power Holdings, reported a significant increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2024, reaching RMB 2.87 billion, compared to RMB 1.73 billion in the same period in 2023. The company also saw a notable rise in revenue and cash reserves, showcasing strong financial growth amid challenging market conditions. Investors are advised to consider these figures with caution as they only represent the subsidiary’s performance.

